Nimmo needed to be helped off the field while leaving Saturday's game in the seventh inning, sustaining an apparent right leg injury after running to first, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The outfielder was replaced by pinch runner Jack Reinheimer after what Marc Carig of The Athletic suspects is a hamstring issue. The Mets should release information on Nimmo's status during or after what remains of this game, and it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out during the club's season finale Sunday.