Nimmo exited Thursday's game against the Phillies with an apparent injury to his left hand, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nimmo appeared to suffer the injury after getting hit by a pitch on the hand in the third inning, though it was technically ruled a groundout. Specifics regarding the injury should come forth once he's further evaluated following the conclusion of Thursday's game. Jose Bautista replaced him.

