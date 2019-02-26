Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Expects to play outfield Thursday
Nimmo (shoulder) said he expects to play outfield for the first time this spring Thursday against the Cardinals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Nimmo, who has been limited by a shoulder injury early in camp, said he felt great after making his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday. The 25-year-old went 1-for-5 with a strikeout while serving as the team's designated hitter. Assuming he checks out in the coming days, he should be cleared to make his return to the field later in the week.
