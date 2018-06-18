Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, double, and two runs scored Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Nimmo led the game off with a double and then put the Mets ahead in the ninth inning with a two-run home run off Brad Boxberger. It was his 10th home run of the season and the performance also marked his second consecutive multi-hit game. Though Yoenis Cespedes (hip, quadriceps) is set to start another rehab assignment, Nimmo is making his case to remain an everyday player, posting a .402 on-base percentage and .565 slugging percentage through 168 at-bats this season.