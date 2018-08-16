Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Five hits, homer shy of cycle
Nimmo went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.
Nimmo was dialed in all night, reaching base in all six of his plate appearances -- getting hit by a pitch in the seventh inning -- and falling just a homer short of the cycle. The 25-year-old outfielder has now collected nine hits over the last three games and is hitting a solid .333/.429/.688 with two homers and one stolen base through 14 games in August.
