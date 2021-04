Nimmo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Nimmo had started each of the Mets' first 12 games, producing a monstrous .490 on-base percentage while hitting out of the leadoff spot in each of the past 11 contests. He'll likely be getting a pre-planned rest day Wednesday, allowing Kevin Pillar to pick up a start in the outfield. Second baseman Jeff McNeil replaces Nimmo atop the order.