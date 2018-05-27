Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Goes deep Saturday
Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Brewers.
Nimmo got a hold of his fourth home run of the season, blasting a a solo shot to right field in the second inning off Chase Anderson. He has taken advantage of a regular starting role with Yoenis Cespedes (hip) on the disabled list, reaching base in seven of his nine start while also recording two home runs and seven runs scored. It remains to be seen what Nimmo's role will be once the Mets' outfield is back at full strength, but he continues to make a case for playing time.
