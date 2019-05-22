Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Heading for MRI
Nimmo (neck) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.
Nimmo was originally scheduled to start in center field and bat leadoff Tuesday, but he was scratched from due to neck stiffness. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out of the lineup again Wednesday as the neck issue as apparently bothered him on-and-off since April, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
