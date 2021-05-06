Nimmo (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list after Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 28-year-old hadn't returned to the field since suffering a bone bruise on his left index finger Saturday, and he'll now make his way to the injured list. Nimmo could rejoin the team late next week if he only spends the 10-day minimum on the shelf, though it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined. Kevin Pillar is starting in Game 2 and figures to see the bulk of the time in center field during his absence for the Mets.