Nimmo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Despite being in the midst of a modest five-game hit streak, Nimmo will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off. Michael Conforto will slide over to start in his place in right field, leaving an open spot for Juan Lagares to fill in center.

