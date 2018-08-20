Nimmo (finger) is not in the lineup Monday versus the Giants.

Though Tim Healey of Newsday reported Sunday night that the Mets might place Nimmo on the DL, a move has yet to be made three hours prior Monday's series opener. The outfielder did state that his finger is "not very good" when asked by reporters before Sunday's game, so expect him to remain sidelined for at least a few more days even if he's avoids a stint on the shelf.

