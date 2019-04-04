Nimmo went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, one walk and one run scored Wednesday against the Marlins.

Nimmo was in the lineup one day after exiting Tuesday's action early when he got hit in the hand with a pitch. He didn't look sharp however, and has now struck out 13 times in just 26 plate appearances for the season. He'll look to get on track in the Mets' weekend series against the Nationals.