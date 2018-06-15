Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Hits solo home run
Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Nimmo hit his ninth home run of the season in his first at-bat of the game off of Matt Koch. He's been in a bit of a cold spell of late -- he has just six hits in his last 36 at-bats -- but continues to show surprising power with a .555 slugging percentage through 155 at-bats and is a major asset in on-base percentage leagues thanks to a 13.6 percent walk rate. With Yoenis Cespedes (hip, quadriceps) still on the shelf, Nimmo is guaranteed playing time in the short-term.
