Nimmo went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run Sunday in the Mets' 14-1 win over the Phillies.

Nimmo slugged one of five long balls on the day for the Mets, who rolled to their biggest run total and largest margin of victory of the season. He'll start in center field and bat leadoff in Monday's series finale with the Phillies, who will bring right-hander and ex-Met Zack Wheeler to the hill.