Nimmo homered twice in a 4-for-6 game with four RBI Monday against the Rockies.

Nimmo's first home run of the night was an inside-the-parker, but the second was a bit more traditional, a 449-foot shot to deep center field. Nimmo is having an absurd June, as he now has six home runs to boost his batting line to .288/.364/.661 over 15 games. Expect the Mets to keep riding the hot hand with Nimmo, who seems entrenched atop the Mets lineup for now.