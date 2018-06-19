Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Homers twice in blowout win
Nimmo homered twice in a 4-for-6 game with four RBI Monday against the Rockies.
Nimmo's first home run of the night was an inside-the-parker, but the second was a bit more traditional, a 449-foot shot to deep center field. Nimmo is having an absurd June, as he now has six home runs to boost his batting line to .288/.364/.661 over 15 games. Expect the Mets to keep riding the hot hand with Nimmo, who seems entrenched atop the Mets lineup for now.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start