Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Hopes to play Wednesday
Nimmo (oblique) is day-to-day but hopes to return to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Nimmo apparently tweaked his left oblique on an attempted steal of second base during the second inning before exiting an inning later. The Mets have a scheduled off day Thursday so it wouldn't be surprising to see the 26-year-old held out of the series finale to give him a couple days to rest up.
