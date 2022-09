Nimmo (quadriceps) said after Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee that he doesn't think he's dealing with a serious injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo exited Wednesday's game in the bottom of the first inning due to left quadriceps tightness and will get an MRI on Thursday, but he didn't seem to be too concerned about the issue after the game. The 29-year-old will have at least one day to recover since the Mets have a scheduled day off ahead of Friday's series opener in Oakland.