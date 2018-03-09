Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Keeps raking Thursday
Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
He continues to thrive at the top of the Mets' batting order through the early part of the spring. Nimmo is locked into a 25-man roster spot, but his regular-season role while Michael Conforto (shoulder) is sidelined remains up in the air. If he keeps raking, though, new manager Mickey Callaway is likely to leave him in center field and in the leadoff spot come Opening Day, giving Nimmo some intriguing early-season fantasy value.
