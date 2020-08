Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Marlins.

He took rookie Humberto Mejia deep in the third inning for his fourth homer of the year. The 27-year-old continues to thrive at the top of the Mets' batting order, and Nimmo is slashing .297/.447/.676 over his last 10 games with a 9:5 BB:K, a double, two triples, three home runs, five RBI and seven runs.