Nimmo will lead off and play center field for Friday's season opener against the Braves.

A neck issue limited Nimmo to just 69 games last season, and his numbers dipped from his breakout 2018 campaign, though his .221/.375/.407 slash line was still good for a solidly above-average 114 wRC+. He doesn't have the speed of a traditional leadoff man, as he's never reached double-digit steals, but his lifetime 15.2 percent walk rate and .387 on-base percentage make him an excellent table-setter. If he leads off consistently for the Mets this season, he should have plenty of opportunities to score with the likes of Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes hitting behind him.