Nimmo exited Tuesday's game against the Marlins after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The play was initially ruled a foul ball, but the Mets challenged and Nimmo was rightfully awarded first base and he picked up an RBI since the bases were loaded. The 26-year-old remained in the game to run the bases -- though the ensuing strikeout ended the inning -- and the severity of the injury remains unclear. According to Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record, preliminary X-rays came back negative, but Nimmo is set to be evaluated further Wednesday.