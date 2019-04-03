Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Leaves after HBP
Nimmo exited Tuesday's game against the Marlins after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
The play was initially ruled a foul ball, but the Mets challenged and Nimmo was rightfully awarded first base and he picked up an RBI since the bases were loaded. The 26-year-old remained in the game to run the bases -- though the ensuing strikeout ended the inning -- and the severity of the injury remains unclear. According to Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record, preliminary X-rays came back negative, but Nimmo is set to be evaluated further Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...