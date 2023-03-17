Nimmo has left Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins with an apparent injury, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nimmo appeared to jam his right knee while sliding into second base attempting to break up a double play, and he looked to be in serious pain before he limped off the field with an athletic trainer as well as Mets manager Buck Showalter. The outfielder will all but assuredly go in for further testing and there should be an update on his status well before Saturday.