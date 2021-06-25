Manager Luis Rojas said he expects Nimmo (finger) to be activated from the injured list sometime next week, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The 28-year-old picked up his rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse last weekend, and he's gone 2-for-7 with a walk and three runs across three appearances. The Mets begin a road trip Monday at Washington, and Nimmo is expected to rejoin the big-league roster after a couple more appearances in the minors.