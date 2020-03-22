Nimmo appeared healthy and productive in spring training before MLB was put on pause, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The outfielder had a health scare in late February due to an irregular heartbeat, but after Nimmo underwent cardiac tests, the issue wasn't deemed to be one which would affect him on the field. He went out and proved it once he returned to action, posting a .379/.455/.552 slash line through 33 plate appearances. His OBP skills should keep him near the top of the Mets' batting order most days once the regular season begins, and while his fantasy production probably won't jump off the page, he could be a sneaky source of runs as a result.