Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Looks good in leadoff spot Monday
Nimmo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
The homer was his second of the spring, and Nimmo is making a strong early case to see the bulk of the action in center field to begin the regular season while Michael Conforto (shoulder) is out, slashing .389/.444/.889 through seven games. The Mets may still decide Juan Lagares' defense is more valuable to them in center than Nimmo's bat, but if the 24-year-old does end up seeing the bulk of the starts he'll have some value in deeper fantasy formats.
