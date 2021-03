Nimmo has gone 12-for-39 (.308) this spring with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a stolen base and a 6:10 BB:K this spring.

The 27-year-old appears ticketed for the leadoff spot thanks to his .390 career OBP and 15.1 percent walk rate, and Nimmo has flashed his patience once again in Grapefruit League action. With Francisco Lindor added to the lineup behind him, Nimmo could threaten 100 runs scored in 2021 if he can stay healthy.