Nimmo will start in center field and lead off in Thursday's season opener against the Cardinals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Nimmo is expected to occupy the larger side of a platoon in center field with Juan Lagares to begin the season and should man the leadoff spot when he starts thanks to his exceptional eye at the plate. The 25-year-old's willingness to take walks will raise his value in leagues that swat out on-base percentage for batting average, but a lack of premium pop or speed serves to limit Nimmo's overall fantasy ceiling. Moreover, he'll likely fade into a reserve role or potentially even head to Triple-A Las Vegas once Michael Conforto (shouldd