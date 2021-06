Nimmo (finger) will remain at Triple-A Syracuse to continue his rehab assignment this week before potentially being activated this weekend, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Nimmo was previously expected to be reinstated from the injured list Tuesday, but the Mets want to see him get a bit more work at Triple-A before bringing him back to the big-league roster. He's 5-for-19 with a double, four walks and four runs in six games with Syracuse so far on the rehab assignment.