Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Moving rehab to Triple-A
Nimmo (neck) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Nimmo will shift his rehab to the highest level of the minors after appearing in a trio of rehab games for High-A St. Lucie and going 2-for-8 with a triple and two walks in those contests. The Mets have yet to confirm how many additional rehab games Nimmo will need to appear in with Syracuse before being reinstated, though he's seemingly closing in on a return.
