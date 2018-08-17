Mets' Brandon Nimmo: MRI clean but not starting
Nimmo's MRI on his finger came back clean Friday but he remains out of the lineup, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Nimmo left after taking a pitch off his left hand in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader. He sat out the second game and will be on the bench again Friday, but both X-rays and an MRI revealed no structural damage, so expect him to be able to return within a few days.
