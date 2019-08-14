General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Nimmo (neck) could begin a rehab assignment in the next few days, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

It was reported earlier that Nimmo was at least a week away from beginning a rehab assignment, but he could be closer than expected to game action after getting through a live BP session with no issues Wednesday. Seeing as he's been sidelined since May 22, Nimmo will likely need to play in several rehab games before being cleared to rejoin the Mets.