Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Not in Friday's lineup
Nimmo (illness) is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Tigers, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Nimmo was set to make his spring debut in the outfield Thursday but ended up being sent home due to illness. It was originally thought the illness was due to eating undercooked chicken, but his wife Chelsea tweeted Friday that test results revealed he is dealing with a virus. Nimmo resumed working out Thursday but may need a couple more days before being able to step into the lineup.
