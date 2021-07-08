site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Not in Thursday's lineup
Nimmo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Nimmo was on the bench for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Milwaukee and finds himself on the bench again Thursday. Kevin Pillar will receive another start in center field in his place.
