Play

Nimmo is out of the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Nimmo will take a seat for the second time this series after going 1-for-1 with a double, three walks and two runs during Wednesday's victory. In his place, Michael Conforto slides over to right while Juan Lagares draws the start in center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast