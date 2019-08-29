Nimmo (neck) will make another rehab appearance for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo has been sidelined since May due to a bulging disc in his neck but appears to be on the cusp of a return. He's appeared in eight rehab games over the past two weeks, though the Mets want to see the outfielder play nine more innings at least once more before activating him.

