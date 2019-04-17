Nimmo exited Tuesday's game against the Phillies with neck stiffness, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nimmo appeared to be grabbing at his right shoulder when he left the field, but the Mets clarified he's dealing with a neck issue. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, while Juan Lagares has taken over in center field.

