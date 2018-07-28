Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Pirates.

The 25-year-old had been hitting only .191 (13-for-68) in July coming into Friday's game, so this performance is definitely encouraging. Despite his recent swoon, Nimmo is still enjoying a breakout campaign, slashing .258/.386/.488 through 92 games with 13 homers and seven steals, and with Yoenis Cespedes (heel) officially done for the rest of the year, Nimmo should remain a fixture in the Mets' lineup.