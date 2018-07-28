Mets' Brandon Nimmo: On base four times against Bucs
Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Pirates.
The 25-year-old had been hitting only .191 (13-for-68) in July coming into Friday's game, so this performance is definitely encouraging. Despite his recent swoon, Nimmo is still enjoying a breakout campaign, slashing .258/.386/.488 through 92 games with 13 homers and seven steals, and with Yoenis Cespedes (heel) officially done for the rest of the year, Nimmo should remain a fixture in the Mets' lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...