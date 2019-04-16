Mets' Brandon Nimmo: On base four times in Philly
Nimmo went 1-for-3 with three walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over the Phillies.
One of the walks was intentional, but they all count the same in OBP leagues. Over his last eight games, the 26-year-old is slashing a dizzying .393/.500/.821 with three homers, seven RBI and 10 runs. Nimmo's early-season struggles are firmly behind him, and he should remain a fixture at the top of the Mets' order going forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...