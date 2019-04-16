Nimmo went 1-for-3 with three walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over the Phillies.

One of the walks was intentional, but they all count the same in OBP leagues. Over his last eight games, the 26-year-old is slashing a dizzying .393/.500/.821 with three homers, seven RBI and 10 runs. Nimmo's early-season struggles are firmly behind him, and he should remain a fixture at the top of the Mets' order going forward.