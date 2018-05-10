Mets' Brandon Nimmo: On base three times Wednesday
Nimmo went 1-for-3 with two walks, a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.
Hitting leadoff, Nimmo improved his OBP on the season to an impressive .453. With Yoenis Cespedes (quad) at less than 100 percent and Jay Bruce on paternity leave, Nimmo could be a fixture at the top of the Mets lineup through the weekend, giving him some intriguing short-term fantasy value.
More News
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...