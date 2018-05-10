Nimmo went 1-for-3 with two walks, a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Hitting leadoff, Nimmo improved his OBP on the season to an impressive .453. With Yoenis Cespedes (quad) at less than 100 percent and Jay Bruce on paternity leave, Nimmo could be a fixture at the top of the Mets lineup through the weekend, giving him some intriguing short-term fantasy value.