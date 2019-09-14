Nimmo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo is getting on base at a .500 clip since his return from the injured list, but this is now three consecutive absences, all against opposing lefty starters. It may be frustrating for fantasy owners, but it makes sense that the Mets would want to limit his workload after Nimmo spent more than three months on the shelf. Juan Lagares is serving as his platoon partner.