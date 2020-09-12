site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: On bench against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Nimmo isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
Nimmo will head to the bench as left-hander Robbie Ray toes the rubber for the Blue Jays on Saturday. Jake Marisnick will serve as the center fielder in his place.
