Nimmo (finger) will be activated form the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo is with the Mets, and while he was originally expected to rejoin the team prior to Monday's series opener against the Cubs, the team opted to give him one more day before activating him. Assuming the outfielder is back in the Mets' starting lineup Tuesday, Nimmo will have missed just 12 games while on the DL with a bruised left index finger.

More News
Our Latest Stories