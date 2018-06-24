Nimmo (finger) will get an MRI on Monday but is optimistic that nothing is broken, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "It feels OK right now," Nimmo said after Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

He was wearing a splint on his right hand after leaving the game with a sore right pinky, but made it seem as though he won't be forced to miss much time. Nimmo already had X-rays, which were negative, so there's a chance he could return to action sometime next week.