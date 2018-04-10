Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Optioned to minors
Nimmo was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Nimmo did all he could to prove he belonged with the big club, hitting .333/.600/.444 through 15 plate appearances, but he simply wasn't expected to see many at-bats following the return of Michael Conforto. As a result, the Mets opted to send the 24-year-old back to the minors for more regular playing time. He'll be a candidate to return to the majors should the Mets need an extra bench bat or outfield depth. Pitching prospect Corey Oswalt was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.
