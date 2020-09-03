site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nimmo is not in Thursday's lineup against the Yankees.
He will head to the bench with lefty J.A. Happ on the hill for the opposition. Jake Marisnick will start in center field and bat seventh.
