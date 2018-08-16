Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Out of Game 2 lineup, available off bench
Nimmo (finger) is out of the lineup but will be available to pinch run in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
The Mets will attempt to give Nimmo the rest of Thursday off after he jammed his finger in the opening game of the twin bill. Fortunately, Nimmo is feeling well enough to be available off the bench as needed, though. This bodes well for a potential return to the lineup Friday.
