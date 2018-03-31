Nimmo is not in the lineup Saturday against St. Louis.

Nimmo will occupy a spot on the bench for the second of a three-game set after going 2-for-3 with one walk and two runs scored during the Mets' Opening Day victory Thursday. In his place, manager Mickey Callaway elected to go with Juan Lagares, who will bat seventh in the order.

