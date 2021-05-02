Nimmo (finger) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 28-year-old suffered a bruised finger during Saturday's game and appeared to be in considerable pain, so it's not a major surprise to see him sitting out the series finale. Nimmo had X-rays come back negative after leaving the game and should be considered day-to-day. Manager Luis Rojas said prior to Sunday's game that he remains optimistic Nimmo will avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.