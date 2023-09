Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a triple and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Mets' leadoff hitter had no trouble getting himself into scoring position as he continued a tear that has seen him slash .333/.390/.741 over his last 13 games with 11 total extra-base hits (five doubles, a triple and five homers). Nimmo's 23 long balls on the year are a career high, and his .819 OPS has him on track to post a mark in the .800s for the fourth straight season.