Nimmo (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Nimmo was set to rest Thursday, but rain postponed the contest. He was good to go Friday, and he was able to make a solid impact from the leadoff spot. The outfielder is 5-for-12 with three doubles in his last four games. He's slashing .337/.430/.457 with one home run, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored, two stolen bases and eight doubles through 108 plate appearances overall.